Larry Allen, Cowboys legend and "gentle giant," has died

Mexico - Former Dallas Cowboys star Larry Allen has passed away suddenly aged 52 while on vacation in Mexico, the team announced on Monday.

Former offensive lineman Larry Allen of the Dallas Cowboys poses with his Hall of Fame bust during the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony. © JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES SPORT CLASSIC / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Allen, a physically imposing offensive linemen who was a key part of the Cowboys' last Super Bowl victory in 1996, played 14 seasons in the NFL.



The Cowboys said in a statement Allen was "one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL."

He was inducted to the NFL's Hall of Fame at the first attempt in 2013, and was regularly included in team of the decade lineups for the 1990s and 2000s.

The 10-time Pro-Bowler spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys before finishing his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006.

"The Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry," the Cowboys said in a statement.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame saluted Allen as a "gentle giant" despite his intimidating effect on opposing players.

"The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.