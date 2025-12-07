Colts' playoff hopes take a hit as Daniel Jones suffers brutal injury

Jacksonville, Florida - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, potentially dealing a huge blow to the NFL team's playoff hopes.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (r.) exited Sunday's game with an Achilles injury. © MIKE CARLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jones – who had been playing with a hairline fibula fracture in his left leg in recent weeks – collapsed to the turf clutching his right leg in a non-contact incident in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

The 28-year-old athlete, who played for the New York Giants from 2019 to 2024, slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration following the incident before being helped off the field.

He later reappeared on the sidelines wearing a protective boot on his right leg.

Jones has been instrumental in leading a resurgent Colts team this season, helping the franchise build an 8-4 record that has left them entertaining hopes of mounting a deep run in the postseason.

The Colts have not reached the playoffs since the 2020 season.