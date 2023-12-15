Los Angeles Chargers clean house after humiliating Vegas loss

Los Angeles, California - Brandon Staley was fired as coach of the NFL 's Los Angeles Chargers by team owner Dean Spanos on Friday, hours after the club suffered a humiliating 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

Brandon Staley (l) has been fired as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after the team's humiliating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco also got the axe as the team fell to 5-9 with a fifth loss in six games.

The Raiders seized a 42-0 lead and threatened the NFL all-time scoring record in a regular-season game, the 72 points by Washington in a 1966 victory over the New York Giants.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact," Spanos said in a statement.

"We're clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take."

The Chargers are set to miss the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons. They have not gone beyond the second round of the post-season since the 2007 campaign.