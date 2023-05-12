Los Angeles Chargers go viral with savage NFL schedule release video

Los Angeles, California - Once again, the Los Angeles Chargers have outdone themselves and nearly all other 31 NFL teams with an anime-style video to showcase the team's 2023 NFL schedule release.

No NFL team in recent history has shared their official schedule release as creatively as the Los Angeles Chargers. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Due to some NFL matchups being leaked ahead of Thursday's full schedule release, there wasn't much drama coinciding with the NFL's official announcement.

However, it was interesting to see the unique ways each of the 32 NFL teams went about introducing their 17-game schedules.

In recent history, no NFL team has done it better than the Los Angeles Chargers – though the Tennessee Titans' viral clip may have taken the crown this year.

The Chargers' 2023-24 schedule hype video includes a slew of opponent-specific jokes and jabs in the form of anime that took the football world by storm, such as:

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel getting caught vaping.



Kansas City Chiefs fan "Chiefsaholic" removes an ankle monitor and later runs from the police



A gambling PSA alongside a cartoon Detroit Lion, referring to the franchise firing staff over players gambling.



A "Single Cougars in Your Area!" graphic T-shirt along with an animation of a woman wearing a Wilson No. 2 Jets jersey in reference to rumors about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dating a "cougar" last season.



Given how awesome the Chargers' schedule announcement video was last year, there was slight concern that the franchise wouldn't be able to top it. However, this year's anime-inspired schedule release seems to have done the trick.