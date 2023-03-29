Magic Johnson reportedly part of group bidding for Washington Commanders

Washington DC - The process of finding a new owner for the NFL' s Washington Commanders has entered a new phase.

According to multiple reports, a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales – and including Lakers legend Magic Johnson – has submitted a fully financed bid for the franchise still owned by Dan Snyder. ESPN, citing an unnamed source, has reported the group has met Snyder's $6 billion asking price.



ESPN also is reporting that Canadian developer Steve Apostolopoulos has submitted a bid of $6 billion.

Speculation about new owners has been percolating since November, when Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced they had hired Bank of America to begin the process of potentially selling part or all of the team.

The anticipated sale of the Commanders, which requires approval of three-quarters of the other 31 clubs, is a major topic at the annual league meetings. The Denver Broncos were the last NFL franchise to change hands, selling for a record $4.65 billion in August.