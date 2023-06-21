Dolphins star Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault

Miami, Florida - Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated on allegations of assault and battery after an incident at a Miami Beach marina, the Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was reportedly involved in an altercation at a Miami Beach Marina on Sunday. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hill allegedly hit a marina employee on the back of the head during an altercation Sunday, according to multiple media outlets in South Florida. No charges have been filed.



The 29-year-old's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had posted videos from a fishing trip he and Hill were on. The clips were taken from a boat and featured Rosenhaus swimming alongside a shark.

Hill also tweeted a video of himself reeling in a catch.

The Dolphins released a brief statement in acknowledgement of the investigation.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the Dolphins said in the statement. "We will reserve further comment at this time."

Acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022, Hill signed a four-year, $120million contract extension with the Dolphins. In his first season in Miami, Hill was selected to his seventh career Pro Bowl after racking up 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.