New England Patriots make quick turnaround to hire Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick's successor

The Patriots reportedly wasted no time in finding their next head coach after the departure of the legendary Bill Belichick, who helmed the team for 24 seasons.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jerod Mayo, the Patriots' inside linebackers coach, is set to take on the role. Interestingly, New England was so confident in Mayo's ability to succeed Belichick that it was explicitly stated in his contract, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots' new hire will make Mayo the first Black head coach in the franchise history.

A true Patriot, Mayo was drafted by the team in 2008 and remained with the franchise throughout his playing career until he transitioned to the coaching staff in 2019.

His career highlights include a Super Bowl championship, Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2-time Pro Bowler, and NFL Tackles leader in 2010.

At the age of 37, Mayo will soon hold the title of the NFL's youngest head coach, surpassing the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay.