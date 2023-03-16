New England Patriots snap up Super Bowl winner JuJu Smith-Schuster from Kansas

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will join the New England Patriots after winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The 26-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million to sign for the Patriots despite the Chiefs attempting to retain him, according to NFL Network.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England!" Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter after the news broke on Wednesday.

"I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!"

Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns with Kansas City in 2022.

He then grabbed seven catches for 53 yards as a thrilling Chiefs comeback saw them win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, also drawing a crucial late holding penalty from James Bradberry.

Smith-Schuster spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being picked in the second round of the 2017 draft.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after an impressive year that saw him record 111 receptions for 1,426 yards.

A shoulder injury impacted his last year in Pittsburgh, but a productive season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes helped him get his NFL career back on track.