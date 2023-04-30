NFL Draft 2023: Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks come out on top

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks are among the biggest winners. Find out why at TAG24.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Kansas City, Missouri - Will all 32 teams benefit from their selections at this year's NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks are among the biggest winners. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the best of college football have found their new professional football homes. 259 NFL prospects were selected across all seven rounds of this year's draft while a handful of recognizable NFL hopefuls went undrafted and signed as free agents with interested teams. The forthcoming NFL season is sure to be an interesting one. While some teams secured major selections that will undoubtedly add depth to their rosters, others did not. NFL Bryce Young makes history at 2023 NFL Draft as Panthers hit jackpot Here are some of the winners of the 2023 NFL Draft!





Philadelphia Eagles win big in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles snagged two of the best defensive players in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The Philadelphia Eagles are arguably the biggest winners of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles snagged two of the best defensive players – Georgia's Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith – in the First Round followed by former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth. As if three Bulldogs weren't enough for this year's draft, the Eagles opted to add one more for good measure after finessing a trade with the Detroit Lions for star running back and former Georgia star athlete D'Andre Swift. College Football What does Tyler Buchner's transfer to Alabama mean for the Crimson Tide? Heading into the 2023-24 season, Philadelphia is heavily favored to return to the Super Bowl led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. "I don't think anybody else has a quarterback that even if they built a really strong roster around what they have, they'll be able to beat the Eagles," former NFL executive Joe Banner told The 33rd Team. He added: "So if they stay healthy, they're certainly a strong favorite to go back to the Super Bowl," Banner said.

Seattle Seahawks add receiver and cornerback depth in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks added two key players to their roster in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The Seattle Seahawks added two key players at valuable positions in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Seattle selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon as their first pick on Thursday night (No. 5 overall), followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (pick No. 20) – the first receiver chosen in this year's draft. With the additions of Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks' secondary and receiver room is bound to get nasty in the best way! Witherspoon joins Tariq Woolen, the leader in passer ratings and a 2022-23 Rookie of the Year nominee. Smith-Njigba will join DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in arguably the best receiver room in the league. Concluding this year's draft, it's safe to say the Seahawks are set to excel like no other in terms of the team's passing game and pass defense abilities.