NFL Draft 2023: Two big quarterbacks shine on Day 2
Kansas City, Missouri - The wait is over! After hearing 31 other players called in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are now officially NFL passers.
While the 2023 NFL Draft hasn't had as many shocking picks or jaw-dropping moments as past drafts, it's still boasted great picks that have certainly made for great social media buzz.
While the First Round was full of historic selections on Thursday night, many teams made big statements in Round 2, including the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Both teams stood out for their selections on Friday and garnered talented players that can fill their franchises' needs.
Many more teams came away with impressive players who can be used as backup for their already stacked rosters.
Above all, Day 2 shined as two former college football quarterbacks finally heard their names called in the second and third rounds of the draft.
Quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker got big wins on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Quarterbacks Will Levis (of Kentucky) and Hendon Hooker (of Tennessee) finally found their NFL homes.
Levis will be headed to the Tennessee Titans after the team traded eight spots to get him in the Second Round.
While Levis isn't the most talented pick of the crop, he was projected to be a possible first-round draft pick and has now landed in a great spot with the Titans.
And in the end, where you land first is what matters in the NFL, as it can determine the path of your career - especially for a quarterback!
Detroit made some big noise by scooping up Hooker in the Third Round.
Fans worried the Tennessee QB would get passed over as he's currently recovering from injury, but the Lions have reassured everyone that he's still that guy!
There's a good chance Hooker could be prepped to be current Lions starter Jared Goff’s eventual replacement. And with his athleticism, maturity, and talented throwing arm, the former Volunteer is a great catch for Detroit!
The final Day of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Saturday at noon ET.
