NFL Draft 2023: Two big quarterbacks shine on Day 2

Kansas City, Missouri - The wait is over! After hearing 31 other players called in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are now officially NFL passers.

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft saw quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker selected in the second and third rounds. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the 2023 NFL Draft hasn't had as many shocking picks or jaw-dropping moments as past drafts, it's still boasted great picks that have certainly made for great social media buzz.

While the First Round was full of historic selections on Thursday night, many teams made big statements in Round 2, including the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Both teams stood out for their selections on Friday and garnered talented players that can fill their franchises' needs.

Many more teams came away with impressive players who can be used as backup for their already stacked rosters.

Above all, Day 2 shined as two former college football quarterbacks finally heard their names called in the second and third rounds of the draft.