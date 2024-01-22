NFL fan catches fire in wild tailgate for Chiefs-Bills playoff game

Orchard Park, New York - A football fan caught fire in the run-up to Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills amid a rather unusual tailgate scene.

One fan caught fire after he dove onto a table lit with lighter fluid at a tailgate in Buffalo. © Screenshot/Instagram/joerogerrs

Fans didn't let the cold stop them in wintry Buffalo as they continued their famous tailgate traditions.

In keeping with the physical nature of the sport, Bills Mafia has also developed a tradition that gets to the bone: they set up tables outside the stadium and then jump on them with full force, breaking them in half.

Among the countless viral videos circulating the internet, one particularly fiery entry has gotten special attention.

In the clip originally shared via Instagram, the table on which this fan was thrown was also set alight before the jump. Shortly before the man flew off the back of a pick-up truck, lighter fluid was added to heighten the flames.

The fan, who was wearing a Detroit Lions sweatshirt, crashed onto the tabletop with a roar and narrowly escaped a laceration to his skull, but landing atop the flames led to his pants catching fire.