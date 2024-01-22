Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift-style at Chiefs-Bills playoff game

Orchard Park, New York - Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs to a big playoff win with a Taylor Swift -inspired celebration that sent fans into a total frenzy!

Travis Kelce put up Taylor Swift's famous heart-hand pose after scoring a touchdown in Sunday's Chiefs-Bills playoff game. © Collage: AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 34-year-old pop star made her way to Buffalo, New York, to watch Travis and the Chiefs take on the Bills in Sunday's AFC divisional matchup.

Taylor was joined in her suite at Highmark Stadium by the 34-year-old tight end's brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie.

The outing marked the first public interaction for the trio.

The Philadelphia Eagles center got fans buzzing with some seriously passionate cheering, even going viral for helping a few young Bills fans catch Taylor's attention after waving a sign that read, "I [heart] T. Swift."

Model Cara Delevingne, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, were also spotted with the singer.

After scoring a touchdown, Travis paid homage to Taylor by doing her famous heart-hand pose, which was made famous during her Fearless era.