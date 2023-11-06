NFL: Hurts inflicts pain on Cowboys in Eagles win, Bengals hold off Bills fightback

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Philadelphia's dramatic 28-23 NFL victory over Dallas on Sunday, while Kansas City and Baltimore notched impressive triumphs.

Jalen Hurts put in a sensational performance for the Philadelphia Eagles as they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hurts completed 17-of-23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and ran 10 times for 36 yards and a touchdown while the Eagles defenders denied Cowboys star Dak Prescott in the dying seconds for the victory.



"How about that defense? They played a hell of a game," Hurts said. "Had some adversity but the way they showed up for us in the end... we found a way to win. That's all that matters."

Hurts was limping after being sacked by Micah Parsons late in the second quarter, but he answered any worries about a left knee injury by driving the Eagles for two scores in the third quarter, his touchdown throws of 29 yards to DeVonta Smith and four yards to A.J. Brown.

"For this team, for this city, I'll do anything," Hurts said. "I'm just happy we were able to get a win. That's all that matters in the end."

Prescott, who threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert in the fourth quarter but stepped out of bounds on a two-point conversion run to create the final margin.

Prescott drove Dallas 11 yards seeking a go-ahead touchdown in the last seconds but a sack, incompletion and penalty set up a last-play throw to CeeDee Lamb short of the end zone to give the Eagles a victory that improved their NFL-best mark to 8-1.

"We just want to continue to build momentum, continue to clean things up, continue to press forward -- continue to grow into the team we know we can be," Hurts said.