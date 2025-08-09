NFL preseason game suspended after Lions safety suffers terrifying injury

Atlanta, Georgia - Detroit safety Morice Norris was in "stable" condition Friday after being taken from the field in an ambulance with a frightening injury that halted the Lions' NFL preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris suffered a scary head injury during Friday's NFL preseason game, which was ultimately suspended. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities," the Lions said in a statement after the scary scenes unfolded at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation."

Norris was attempting a tackle on Atlanta's Nathan Carter when he appeared to take an inadvertent knee to the head.

He lay motionless on the ground for several minutes and was tended by medical staff from both teams as concerned players looked on.

"He's breathing, he's talking. It's good. He's got some movement," an emotional Lions coach Dan Campbell said in comments on Norris's condition at his post-game news conference. "Now they'll just run more tests."

Both teams agreed to let the remaining 13 minutes on the clock run out.

The coaches sent players back onto the field, but after the ball was snapped, they stood together in a show of support for Norris at the 50-yard line.

The contest was officially suspended with 6:19 remaining and the Lions leading 17-10.

Campbell said he agreed with Falcons coach Raheem Morris on halting play.