NFL star Kirk Cousins finds new home after bombshell trade
Atlanta, Georgia - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will join the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal worth $180 million, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.
Cousins (35) opted to join Atlanta after failing to agree terms with Minnesota on a new contract.
The Vikings confirmed Cousins' departure in a statement that did not mention Atlanta.
"After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short- and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement.
"Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him; his wife, Julie; and their children all the best."
ESPN reported that Cousins' deal with Atlanta will be worth $45 million a season over four years, with $100 million of the deal fully guaranteed.
Atlanta Falcons put an end to their quarterback search
Cousins joined the Vikings from Washington in 2018, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2019 and 2022.
Cousins started last season in blistering form, leading the league with passing touchdowns and amassing 2,331 yards before tearing his right Achilles tendon in week eight, ruling him out of the remainder of the season.
His arrival in Atlanta, in theory, ends the Falcons' hunt for an elite quarterback. The Falcons have struggled to find a replacement since the departure of Matt Ryan in 2022.
