NFL star Kirk Cousins finds new home after bombshell trade

Atlanta, Georgia - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will join the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal worth $180 million, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Cousins (35) opted to join Atlanta after failing to agree terms with Minnesota on a new contract.

The Vikings confirmed Cousins' departure in a statement that did not mention Atlanta.

"After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short- and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement.

"Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him; his wife, Julie; and their children all the best."

ESPN reported that Cousins' deal with Atlanta will be worth $45 million a season over four years, with $100 million of the deal fully guaranteed.