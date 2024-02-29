NFL: Are the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields to Atlanta?

Chicago, Illinois - The Chicago Bears are stirring up the football world with some exciting rumors.

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be a front-runner in landing a Justin Fields trade from Chicago, making way for the Bears to draft a top college quarterback. © Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The last fans learned about Chicago's quarterback situation was that the Bears' general manager Ryan Poles wants to do right by their current quarterback starter, Justin Fields.

Fields has faced challenges since being drafted in 2020 and is now at the center of trade talks. The big rumor is his potential trade to the Atlanta Falcons, who are in desperate need of a new quarterback.

According to NBC's Josh Schrock, the Falcons are positioning themselves for a trade with Chicago. Betting lines reflect this, with odds of Fields going to the Falcons growing significantly.

Adding to the speculation, a video circulating on the internet originally shared by Fields' manager, Mario Nunez, shows an ecstatic Fields jumping with excitement. In the background, someone shouts, "Hope you're ready to go home!"

Fields, a Georgia native, has strong ties to the Atlanta area.

Is Justin Fields headed to Atlanta? And are the Bears preparing to use their No. 1 pick in April to draft USC standout and Heisman winner Caleb Williams to helm the team in his place?