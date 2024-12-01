NFL: Ugly hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sparks brawl with Texans

Jacksonville, Florida - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion from a brutal late hit from Azeez Al-Shaair that saw the Texans linebacker ejected and a brawl erupt between the NFL teams on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion from a brutal late hit from Azeez Al-Shaair (l.) that saw and a brawl erupt between the NFL teams. © Collage: Mike Carlson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lawrence was sliding to a stop on a six-yard scramble when Al-Shaair slammed into his head, leaving the Jags quarterback visibly shaken and teammates angry.

As a mass shoving match ensued not far from where Lawrence was lying on the field, Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones was also thrown out of the game for his role in the fight, and Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Things heated up again briefly when Al-Shaair and Jacksonville guard Brandon Scherff traded words as Al-Shaair was being escorted off the field.

Teammates restrained Al-Shaair as he tried to go after Scherff.

It's not the first time this season that Al-Shaair has been involved in an on-field altercation.

In September, he escaped a suspension after punching Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson, although he was reportedly fined $11,000 by the NFL.