NFL world drags Patrick Mahomes' wife over tweet

Kansas City, Missouri - Just when you thought Beyoncé's Beyhive was the most protective fan base of all, the NFL world had another thing coming for two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes' wife!

Brittany Mahomes (l), the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, caught some major heat on Tuesday. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just two days after her husband made NFL history as the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowl titles, Brittany Mahomes decided to get a little Twitter happy on Tuesday.

Mahomes' wife seemingly called out the "haters" she felt doubted her husband's very accomplished football team, tweeting: "I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season."

Putting the Beyhive to shame, NFL fans far and wide wasted no time clapping back against Mahomes' leading lady.

"Well without the refs on final plays in the last two games, it would be a different story. It will always be 'Chiefs, SB Champion** 2023,'" one fans said.

"Chiefs saying nobody respected them is absolutely laughable and it’s getting old. Listen to one Tony Romo broadcast," one Bengals fan tweeted.

"Y’all need to stop that. Chiefs had the 3rd best odds at season start," a Cardinals fan wrote.

While the Buffalo Bills were the preseason favorites to win the AFC title, there were no arguments against the Chiefs being a Super Bowl contending team!

Perhaps Brittany doesn't tune into NFL news outside her husband's KC team?