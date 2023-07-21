NFL's Kevin Maxen comes out as gay, becoming first out coach in US men's sports

Jacksonville, Florida - On Thursday, the NFL took a big leap in widening the door to its diversity and inclusion in the league.

Kevin Maxen, associate strength coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first openly gay man to coach in the NFL. © Collage: Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / kmax3824

Kevin Maxen, a strength coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has come out as gay and hopes it will give others the courage to do the same.

"I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," Maxen told Outsports. "I don't want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing or why I am living with someone else."

The news comes almost a decade after former NFL defensive end Michael Sam announced he was gay ahead of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Maxen's coming out is historic for the sports world as it's believed that he is the first openly gay man to coach in American men's sports.

Before coaching at the NFL level, the 31-year-old was a standout linebacker for Western Connecticut who saw coaching stints at Vanderbilt and Baylor upon graduating.

Maxen added: "I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react."