Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff disbands for other NFL teams

Indianapolis, Indiana - NFL 's Indianapolis Colts have named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach.

Steichen was part of the staff that led the Eagles all the way to NFC Championship success and Super Bowl LVII, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Philadelphia's offense finished the regular season third in scoring (an average of 28.1 points per game), while Indianapolis tied for 30th out of the 32 teams, with only the Denver Broncos (16.9) averaging lower than their 17.0 points per game.

The Colts had a season to forget overall, finishing on 4-12-1, losing their last seven games and 10 of their last 11.

Steichen replaces Frank Reich, who was fired midway through the 2022 season and has since taken the head coach role at the Carolina Panthers.

Coincidentally, Reich had also been Eagles OC before getting the top job with the Colts in 2018.

Jeff Saturday took interim charge after Reich's dismissal and had been in contention for the job permanently before Steichen's appointment was confirmed.

General manager Chris Ballard has previously said he will do "whatever it takes" to bring in a franchise quarterback.

This should be music to Steichen's ears as he has previously developed top QBs such as Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, and also Jalen Hurts at the Eagles.