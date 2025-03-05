Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley inks biggest-ever NFL contract for running back

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has been rewarded for his record-breaking season, which culminated in a Super Bowl triumph, with the biggest-ever NFL contract for a running back, ESPN reported.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX. © REUTERS

The Eagles confirmed on Tuesday that Barkley had been given a new two-year extension, which will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

ESPN reported that the deal was worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed at signing and the chance to earn $15 million in incentives.

Barkley ran for 2,504 yards over the full season, which was an NFL record.

He also became the first NFL player with six 60-yard touchdown runs in a season as well as smashing a series of Eagles records.

The former New York Giant, who scored 20 touchdowns in the regular and post-season, was voted the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the league's Most Valuable Player.