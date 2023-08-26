San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance set to make big move in stunning trade decision

San Francisco, California - The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him.

NFL quarterback Trey Lance is set to make a big move to Dallas after the San Francisco 49ers announced they are trading him. © Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to reports, the 49ers will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick for Lance.



Lance’s departure is not surprising after San Francisco made the decision earlier this week to give the backup job to San Darnold behind starter Brock Purdy.

Still, the choice to move on from Lance is stunning since the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 and draft the untested quarterback third overall.

Lance only made 17 starts at FCS-level North Dakota State before he was drafted, and never gained much experience in the NFL.

Handed the starting job last season, Lance played less than five quarters before he broke his ankle in Week 2, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Purdy, meanwhile, came on late in the season and won his first seven starts to take over the starting job heading into this season.

In his brief time with the 49ers, Lance completed 56 of 102 passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns, three interceptions, and an 84.5 passer rating. He also rushed for 235 yards and one score on 54 carries.