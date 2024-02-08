Super Bowl LVIII: Patrick Mahomes has no problem being the "villain" if Chiefs keep winning

Las Vegas, Nevada - Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees no problem in being a "villain" if that means his Kansas City Chiefs keep winning.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is keeping his eyes on the prize ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl winners and will bid for a fourth title in their history on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.



"I think I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I'm OK with it. But at the end of the day, I'm going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible," Mahomes was quoted by ESPN ahead of Sunday's showdown in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs, who are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, seemed to be a fan favorite when they defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2019.

While back then they were making their first Super Bowl appearance since 1969, now there seems to be fatigue among football fans over their success.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has called the Chiefs "villains" in the eyes of many fans and recalled a time when "everybody used to love us."

"We used to be one of the most favorite teams. Now everybody's ready for the Chiefs to lose," he said.