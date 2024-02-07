Taylor Swift Super Bowl parties: How to celebrate the big game in Swiftie style

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is set to fly to Sin City to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs compete for their next Lombardi in Super Bowl LVIII, and Swifties have followed suit with their own celebrations inspired by the pop star.

Taylor Swift fans have begun organizing Super Bowl parties inspired by the pop star, who is expected to attend the game in Las Vegas. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kristinnicolemiller_

Baby, let the games begin!

The 34-year-old singer has drawn a significant amount of new attention to the NFL amid her romance with Travis.

Since last September, Swifties have tuned into the Chiefs' games to catch a glimpse of Taylor cheering from her suite, and that attention is as high as ever heading into the Super Bowl.

Parties in honor of the big game are an American tradition, but this year, it's not just football fans looking to get in on the action.

Across social media, Swifties have previewed their big plans for the game, with many pulling out all the stops to pay homage to the Karma songstress.

Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs, backing the Niners, or just hoping for a glimpse of Taylor, these are the best ways to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII (Taylor's Version).