Taylor Swift Super Bowl parties: How to celebrate the big game in Swiftie style
Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is set to fly to Sin City to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs compete for their next Lombardi in Super Bowl LVIII, and Swifties have followed suit with their own celebrations inspired by the pop star.
Baby, let the games begin!
The 34-year-old singer has drawn a significant amount of new attention to the NFL amid her romance with Travis.
Since last September, Swifties have tuned into the Chiefs' games to catch a glimpse of Taylor cheering from her suite, and that attention is as high as ever heading into the Super Bowl.
Parties in honor of the big game are an American tradition, but this year, it's not just football fans looking to get in on the action.
Across social media, Swifties have previewed their big plans for the game, with many pulling out all the stops to pay homage to the Karma songstress.
Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs, backing the Niners, or just hoping for a glimpse of Taylor, these are the best ways to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII (Taylor's Version).
How to decorate for a Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl bash
Since the start of The Eras Tour, friendship bracelets have defined the Swiftie brand, and they even played a key role in Taylor and Travis' love story!
While NFL-inspired friendship bracelets would certainly be a great party favor, some Swifties have taken things to another level with extra-large friendship bracelets made into garland decorations.
Red confetti, tablecloths, and other decorations are a must – especially considering the color works for both competing teams and represents an entire Taylor Swift era.
If you're feeling crafty, posters and other decorations could feature some classic Taylor/NFL crossover quotes like "Karma is the guys on the Chiefs."
A Super Bowl party, no matter the theme, requires all the classic football snacks: buffalo wings, jalapeño poppers, chips and salsa... whatever your heart desires. But no Taylor's Version of a celebration can go without the artist's iconic chai sugar cookies for dessert!
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kristinnicolemiller_