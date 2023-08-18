Washington Commanders name new starting quarterback

Washington DC - Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that second-year pro Sam Howell will begin the NFL season as the team's starting quarterback.

Sam Howell has been named as the Washington Commanders' new starting quarterback. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Howell beat out veteran Jacoby Brissett to start Washington's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10.

The 2022 fifth-round pick started the Commanders' final game of last season and entered the offseason as the favorite to win the job, though the team added the more experienced Brissett in March to provide competition.

Howell won the battle with a strong performance in the Commanders' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns last week. The 22-year-old completed nine of 12 attempts for 77 yards and threw a 26-year-old touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in Washington's 17-15 win.

"He's basically met the challenge that we've talked about, and that was seeing the growth and improvement from (offseason training activities) and minicamp," Rivera told reporters before Friday's practice. "And then (we) talked about going into training camp and continue to grow and show us what he's capable of.

"We've been very pleased with (his progression), to the point where I decided (Thursday) we were going to name him the starter going into the regular season."