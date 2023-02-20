Will the Chicago Bears part ways with Justin Fields at the NFL Draft?
Chicago, Illinois - Will the Chicago Bears replace their prized quarterback Justin Fields with a new Buckeye?
Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the future of the team’s current quarterback has been in the air.
With top-tier quarterback prospects enter this year's draft class such as 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young and two-time Heisman finalist CJ Stroud, many have speculated that the Bears may draft a new passer and ditch Fields by way of a trade.
Others believe the Bears will build around Fields and select a top defensive player like Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr., or possibly trade the top pick to a team in need of a QB.
Chicago's general manager Ryan Poles previously mentioned in the offseason that the Bears fully intend to utilize the draft to build around Fields.
Still, their supposed plan won’t prove to be true until the NFL Draft officially kicks off.
Fields is the answer to the Bears' struggling offense
Fields, a former Buckeye, just concluded his second season with the Bears and absolutely dazzled on the field despite a lackluster offensive line.
While the NFL is known to be a money business, it is also talent-driven and Fields has more talent than any quarterback in the 2023 draft class.
Young from Alabama football is very undersized, Stroud from Ohio State seems to struggle without a well-balanced offensive squad, and Will Levis of Kentucky will need to increase his passing accuracy before he's even considered a threat to Fields.
This season, Fields proved he is the future of this Bears team, and trading him would likely be a huge step back that could potentially set the team up for failure.
Because of this, building a strong O-line for Fields so that he can successfully do his job as a passer might be the move.
The NFL Draft is set for April 27–April 29 in Kansas City.
