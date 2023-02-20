Will the Chicago Bears part ways with Justin Fields at the NFL Draft?

Chicago, Illinois - Will the Chicago Bears replace their prized quarterback Justin Fields with a new Buckeye?

Former Ohio State quarterback and current Chicago Bears passer Justin Fields has become a topic of conversation leading up to the NFL Draft. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the future of the team’s current quarterback has been in the air.

With top-tier quarterback prospects enter this year's draft class such as 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young and two-time Heisman finalist CJ Stroud, many have speculated that the Bears may draft a new passer and ditch Fields by way of a trade.

Others believe the Bears will build around Fields and select a top defensive player like Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr., or possibly trade the top pick to a team in need of a QB.

Chicago's general manager Ryan Poles previously mentioned in the offseason that the Bears fully intend to utilize the draft to build around Fields.

Still, their supposed plan won’t prove to be true until the NFL Draft officially kicks off.