Kentucky Derby 2023: Mage wins dramatic race on day marred by deaths

Louisville, Kentucky - A week that US horse racing would like to forget ended Saturday when Mage won the Kentucky Derby on a day in which two horses died and the favorite was scratched out of the race over fear for his health.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellanos won the 149th Kentucky Derby after a close race with Two Phil's. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There was plenty of celebration as the massive Churchill Downs crowd watched Mage and Two Phil's battling down the stretch at US horse racing's premier event, only to have the runner-up in the Florida Derby win by one length for trainer Gustavo Delgado.



It was also a career accomplishment for jockey Javier Castellanos, who picked up his first Kentucky Derby win in his 16th try.

Mage paid $32.42 to win. Two Phil's was second, followed by Angel of Empire, Disarm, and Hit Show.

Still, the lingering memory of this Derby lead-up will consist of thoughts of seven dead horses, a banned trainer and five horses that came here to run only to develop a problem that kept them from doing so.

Saturday started with the shocking news that Forte, the morning-line favorite, had to audition for the state veterinarians before they would let him run. Forte had a slight bobble during training Thursday that trainer Todd Pletcher dismissed as nothing. After an animated conversation between owner Mike Repole and state veterinarian Dr Nick Smith on Saturday, as Pletcher looked on, Forte was scratched.

Forte joined Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar, each scratched Thursday. Skinner was scratched Friday.