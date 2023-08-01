MLB pays huge settlement to minor league players over claims of minimum wage violations

New York, New York - Major League Baseball has paid out a $185-million settlement of a lawsuit filed by minor league baseball players alleging minimum wage violations.

Minor league baseball players are set to receive payouts as part of a settlement of a lawsuit alleging minimum wage violations. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The settlement agreement, reached last year, comes as minor leaguers have accused the MLB of violating the US Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage and overtime requirements.

Now, around 24,000 players active between 2009 and 2022 will receive payments averaging between $5,000 and $5,500, with disbursements to be made by August 14, the Associated Press reported.

The settlement covers:

minor league players who competed in the California League for at least seven straight days between February 7, 2010, and August 26, 2022

for at least seven straight days between February 7, 2010, and August 26, 2022 players who participated in spring training, extended spring training, or instructional leagues in Florida from February 7, 2009, through August 26, 2022

from February 7, 2009, through August 26, 2022 players who participated in spring training, extended spring training, or instructional leagues in Arizona from February 7, 2011, through August 26, 2022.

The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by first baseman/outfielder Aaron Senne, a 10th-round pick of the then-Florida Marlins in 2009 who has since retired, and two other retired players: Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Liberto and San Francisco Giants pitcher Oliver Odle.