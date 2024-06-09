Philadelphia Phillies triumph over New York Mets in London Series opener

London, UK - National League East leaders the Philadelphia Phillies opened their two-game MLB London Series against divisional rivals the New York Mets with a 7-2 victory in front of 53,882 at London Stadium.

The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm celebrate after winning their game against the New York Mets in London, UK. © Action Images via Reuters

The Mets, who went two-for-11 with runners in scoring position, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but starter Sean Manaea was pulled after just 3.2 innings having given up seven hits, including home runs to Bryce Harper and Whit Merrifield in an explosive six-run fourth inning for the Phillies.



Major League Baseball’s last two London Series at the same venue had coincided with heat waves in Britain, weather which on Friday both managers posited could partially explain why those editions had been hugely high-scoring affairs.

Saturday evening in Stratford was a much cooler 64 degrees Fahrenheit when Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star and Mets fan Matthew Broderick threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the "home" team, who emerged from an abysmal May to complete a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals before crossing the Atlantic.

The Mets opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Starling Marte hit a two-out double to the left field corner to bring in leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor, but stranded two after Phillies starter Ranger Suarez struck out third baseman Mark Vientos to end the inning.

It remained 1-0 until the top of the fourth, when Phillies first baseman Harper – who changed his walk-up song to the Spice Girls’ Wannabe for the occasion – celebrated his solo homer with a football-style knee slide, Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI single, Merrifield landed his three-run shot in the visitors’ left-field bullpen, and Kyle Schwarber singled to make it 6-1.