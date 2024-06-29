Olympic trials: Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, and Sha'Carri Richardson deliver stunning track performances

Eugene, Oregon - Three-time world champion Grant Holloway punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics on Friday in the 110m hurdles at the US trials, while Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson cruised into the 200m finals.

Grant Holloway (l.) won his ticket to Paris for the 110m hurdles, while Noah Lyles won his 200m semifinal heat at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. © Collage: PATRICK SMITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Holloway won the 110 hurdles final in 12.86secs, the fastest time in the world this year, with Freddie Crittenden second in a personal best 12.93 and Daniel Roberts third in a personal best 12.96.



"Two-time Olympian, it just speaks for itself," Holloway said. "My goal was to come out here and execute each round."

Reigning three-time world 200 champion Lyles and reigning world 100 champion Richardson remained on course for 100-200 sprint doubles in France, by advancing from the semi-finals to Saturday's 200 finals at Hayward Field.

Holloway (26) won 110 hurdles world crowns in 2019 at Doha, 2022 at Eugene, and last year in Budapest as well as world indoor 60 hurdles titles in Belgrade in 2022 and this year at Glasgow.

Now, he hopes to add to an Olympic medal haul that began with silver at Tokyo three years ago after losing momentum over the last three hurdles.

"Obviously, 2021 was just a bitter race so my main goal was to just come out here and make the team," Holloway said. "Now, (in) four or five weeks, be ready to do it again."

Lyles, who won the 100 last weekend at the US trials in 9.83 secs, won his semi-final heat in a wind-aided 19.60secs (2.5m/sec) with Christian Coleman second in 19.89.

"It felt real easy," Lyles said of his run. "I was very shocked to see that time pop up. I wasn't even really trying. Shut down pretty hard too in the end."

Lyles eyes his American record of 19.31 and the world record of 19.19 by Usain Bolt.

"I can come out here and attack the American record again, maybe world record, we'll see," Lyles said.