Olympic chief shares prospects for boxing in 2028 LA Games amid slew of rightwing hate

Paris, France - Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Saturday boxing should be in the next Games in Los Angeles despite a rightwing-fueled furor over the gender of two women boxers in Paris – but urged the sport to get its house in order fast.

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach (c.) has defended female boxers Lin Yu-ting (l.) of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria amid a slew of online hate. © Collage: REUTERS

Algerian Imane Khelif's bout with an Italian opponent that only lasted 46 seconds and Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting's progress in Paris have sparked a row because both were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing eligibility tests. Khelif fights again on Saturday.



The issue has been complicated by boxing's governance structure. The IOC seized control of the management of the program from the International Boxing Association because of concerns about the way the body operated the sport, including sweeping accusations of corruption.

In a press conference to review the first half of the Paris Games, International Olympic Committee president Bach was asked if boxing should still feature in the 2028 program in Los Angeles given the problems raised in Paris.

"Very clearly yes," Bach replied. "Boxing is one of the most global sports. Boxing is a sport with high social values."

However, Bach stressed that boxing needed to find new international leadership.

"First of all, we want boxing in the program of the Olympic Games. This is the target. But boxing can only be in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles if we have a reliable partner," he said.

"So now the national boxing federations, they have to make their choice. It's up to them."

"If they want their athletes to win medals in Olympic Games in a fair competition, with an international federation with a good reputation, with good governance, with a clear anti-doping policy, with financial transparency, then they must find an international federation as a partner for the IOC."

"It is in their hands."