Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles opens up on how crowded Olympic Village is impacting his experience

Paris, France - Noah Lyles says he is relishing the chance to perform before a packed stadium at the Paris Olympics three years after running in eerie silence at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games.

Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles attends a press conference during the Paris Olympic Games. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

But the American sprint king tipped to be one of the faces of the Paris Games said Monday that his growing fame has become a problem in the Olympic Village.



Lyles, the reigning world 100m and 200m champion, is aiming to emulate his idol Usain Bolt by completing a sprint double in Paris, following a bitterly disappointing campaign in Tokyo.

Yet the charismatic American revealed that his preparations for Saturday's opening rounds of the 100m have been disrupted by his increasing popularity, boosted recently by the Netflix documentary Sprint.

"I've become kind of popular in the village and unfortunately that has come with its own set of challenges in being able to find my own space within the village, whether that's eating or training in the gym," Lyles told a press conference on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who has openly talked about his struggles with mental health and depression in recent years, said he has been forced to eat meals at unusual times in order to find peace and quiet.

For now, Lyles has no plans to quit the village but he hopes in future more can be done to provide quiet areas for athletes.

"I know some athletes like to leave the village and have their own hotels, but I like to enjoy the whole Olympic event. But it has come with its own challenge of finding a safe place."

"It's been kind of hard for me to find that place. I don't want to leave, but it's definitely something I feel like after this Olympics, I'm going to have to have conversations higher up than me about it," he said.

"I want to enjoy the Olympics, but just being able to find a safe place has been a little difficult these past few days as I'm trying to prepare and dive deep into my mental state."