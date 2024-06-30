Olympic trials: Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles dominate sprints as Sha'carri Richardson faces disappointment

Eugene, Oregon - Sha'Carri Richardson's dreams of an Olympic sprint double ended in disappointment at the US trials on Saturday as men's sprint star Noah Lyles blasted to victory in the 200m.

Gabby Thomas won the 200m race at the US Olympic athletics trials, sealing her spot in Paris. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Richardson – the reigning world champion over 100m – had looked poised to claim at least a top-three finish in the women's 200m after clocking a blistering personal best of 21.92sec in Friday's semi-finals.



But the 24-year-old from Texas never recovered after making a poor start in Saturday's final and was pipped for a top-three finish by winner Gabby Thomas, with Brittany Brown second and McKenzie Long third.

Thomas won in a brisk 21.81sec, with Brown clocking 21.90sec and Long 21.91sec. Richardson finished in 22.16sec.

The defeat means that Richardson will only have the 100m to concentrate on in Paris in addition to her likely role in the 4x100m relay squad.

Thomas, meanwhile, was delighted with a victory that puts her back on track for a possible tilt at the Olympic 200m crown.

"This is incredible," Thomas said. "I knew I needed to get today done and this is the first step – there's no gold medal in Paris without making the team today."