Paris Olympics promise climate action as experts remain skeptical

Paris, France - Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics promised to take "unprecedented" action for the climate by halving the carbon footprint of previous Games and financing projects to reduce planet-heating greenhouse gases.

Olympic rings are projected onto a wall during a tribute evening to Pierre de Coubertin and the creation of the modern Olympic Games at the Sorbonne University in Paris on June 23, 2024. © OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP

But experts remain skeptical, especially after organizers dropped a pledge to set a hard limit on its overall carbon cost.



About one-third of the heat-trapping emissions from the three-week spectacle is expected to come from transport, with millions of athletes, spectators, staff, and journalists flying into Paris.

Organizers opted mostly for pre-existing or temporary infrastructure to host the event, avoiding the significant environmental cost of carbon-intensive building materials like concrete and steel.

But the Games' sustainability credentials took a hit when an initial commitment to set a definite ceiling on emissions at 1.58 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent was dumped.

"The quantified target, which was the big step forward compared to previous Games and was announced with great fanfare, has been abandoned," said Martin Muller from the Institute of Geography and Sustainability at Lausanne University.

"Without a quantified goal, there is no verifiable obligation."

Organizers instead promised that the Olympics would emit half the average emissions of the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio de Janeiro – an amount Muller said would be 3.9 million tonnes of CO2.