Paris Olympics: Team USA hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone tees up Femke Bol showdown

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol also eased through the opening round of the women's 400m hurdles to remain on a Paris Olympics collision course.

Paris, France - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol also eased through the opening round of the women's 400m hurdles on Sunday to remain on a Paris Olympics collision course.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team USA (r.) and Femke Bol of the Netherlands cross the finish line during round 1 of the women's 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. © Collage: REUTERS USA star McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion and world-record holder, cruised through her heat to win in 53.60sec at a sun-baked Stade de France.

The Netherlands' current world champion Bol shrugged off the after-effects of her dazzling performance in Saturday's 4x400m mixed relay to coast through her heat in a leading 53.38sec. The showdown between the pair promises to be one of the highlights of the athletics program in Paris. Olympics Paris Olympics: Taiwan rallies behind "brave" boxer Lin Yu-ting amid rightwing gender uproar The race will pit the two fastest women in the history of the event against each other. The rivals are the only two women to ever run under 51 seconds for the event.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone captains Team USA athletics squad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in action during heat 5 of round 1 of the women's 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS McLaughlin-Levrone, competing in her third Olympics at the age of 24, has not been beaten over the distance since her silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Despite only limited appearances this season, the Los Angeles-based star has been in blistering form, smashing her own world record with a time of 50.65sec at the US trials in Eugene in June. McLaughlin-Levrone did not need to get out of second gear in Sunday's heat, easing up well before the finish line to qualify for Tuesday's semi-finals comfortably in her first outing since her world record-breaking display. Olympics Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic sets up gold medal clash with Carlos Alcaraz "It was good to just shake the rust off," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I haven't raced since US trials. The track is pretty fast and just feels good just to get back out there and compete." McLaughlin-Levrone is the captain of the USA athletics squad in Paris, a role she was nominated for by her teammates. "Honored to have that role," she said. "It's great to know that my peers respect me as a competitor. I'm hoping to represent Team USA as best as I can." Bol showed no sign of fatigue after Saturday's relay heroics, when she overcame a deficit of around 15 meters at the final changeover to run down the USA quartet and clinch gold.