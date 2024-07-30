Paris Olympics: Team USA men bring home gymnastics bronze medal

Paris, France - The US captured bronze in the men's gymnastics team final at the Paris Games on Monday, ending a 16-year Olympic medal drought thanks to a bounce-back performance from Brody Malone.

From l. to r.: Bronze medalists Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, and Asher Hong of Team USA celebrate on the podium at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Malone, the veteran of a team featuring Paul Juda, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik, endured a horrendous qualifying round, actually apologizing to his teammates after they finished fifth.



It was the USA's first men's team medal since they also took bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"This is incredible," said Malone, who just 16 months ago suffered career-threatening knee injuries in a horizontal bar fall at an event in Germany.

"Coming off the day I had Saturday, that was probably one of my worst competitions I've ever had," said Malone, who was still wearing a cumbersome knee brace for some events when he won a third US all-around title in June.

"But being able to reel it back in for the team when it mattered is just everything."