Frederick Richard headlines US men's Olympic gymnastics team after winning all-around at trials

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Frederick Richard is headed to his first Olympics after an all-around victory at the US gymnastics trials on Sunday, vowing the men's team would deliver "some medals in Paris."

The US hasn't won an Olympic men's team gymnastics medal since 2008.

Richard will spearhead the effort to end that drought alongside Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

"I knew whatever team was chosen is a deadly team," Richard (20) said. "We shouldn't even be aiming for just a medal, we should be aiming for gold."

To book an automatic spot, Richard also had to finish in the top three on at least three of the six apparatus at trials, and he got the job done – wowing the Target Center crowd in winning the high bar.

He also topped the parallel bars standings and was third in floor exercise.

His all-around total of 170.50 was just two-tenths of a point better than Malone, who returned from a career-threatening knee injury last year to win a third US national championship earlier this month.

Malone had his difficulties this week in Minneapolis, including a disappointing showing on pommel horse and a fall from the high bar – in which he won the world title in 2022.

But he never really looked in doubt of making a second straight Olympic team, which was filled out by selectors based on results of the US championships as well as trials in a complicated computation aimed at maximizing scoring potential at the Games.