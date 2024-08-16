Romania gymnast Ana Barbosu receives Olympic bronze stripped from Jordan Chiles

Bucharest, Romania - Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu received Olympic bronze at a ceremony in Bucharest on Friday after the International Gymnastics Federation awarded it to her instead of US gymnast Jordan Chiles following a bitter row.

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu received Olympic bronze at a ceremony in Bucharest on Friday. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

A score revision over degree of difficulty lifted Chiles to third in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics on August 5, causing heartbreak for Barbosu, who thought she had won bronze.

Romania appealed the decision, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled the US appeal for the score revision came too late.

Chiles (23) said Thursday that being stripped of a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics has been devastating and heartbreaking and delivered her an unjust blow.

On Friday, Barbosu (18) said she felt "very happy and grateful," though saddened that "there have been such problems at a high level."

"We as athletes have done absolutely nothing wrong," she said, adding she hoped for Chiles and fellow Romanian gymnast Sabrina Voinea, who also contested her own score in the floor final, to get "happy conclusions."

After the medal – a different one than was given to Chiles – was placed around her neck in a short ceremony held by the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Barbosu told reporters: "I didn't realize it was that heavy."