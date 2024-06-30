Shilese Jones' Olympic gymnastics bid ends in disappointment due to injury

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Shilese Jones withdrew from the US Olympic gymnastics trials on Saturday, a day after she injured her left knee on a warm-up vault and had to opt out of three apparatus.

Jones, a world championships bronze medallist last year, landed awkwardly on the vault shortly before competition began and limped off with the help of her coach.



She returned with her leg taped from thigh to calf and delivered the top parallel bars routine of the night – but she skipped the other apparatus. After further evaluation of the injury, USA Gymnastics said Saturday she would not compete on Sunday.

It's yet another setback for the 21-year-old Jones in her hunt for a first Olympics berth.

A flare-up of an old shoulder injury saw the two-time world bronze medallist withdraw from the national championships this month and petition for entry to the trials.

She's one of a trio of gymnasts who came into trials as strong contenders for Olympic spots to be sidelined by injury.

Skye Blakely, a two-time team world champion who finished a strong second to Biles at the US Championships last month, tore the Achilles tendon in her right leg during floor exercise training on Wednesday.

And Kayla DiCello, a 2020 Olympic alternate, ruptured her left Achilles tendon on the first vault of the night on Friday.

"Unfortunately, I ruptured my achilles on the opening event at Olympic Trials," Di Cello wrote on Instreaming on Saturday. "While this is not the result I envisioned, there's so much to be proud of.