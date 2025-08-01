Sha'carri Richardson and Noah Lyles ease through opening heats at US track trials

Eugene, Oregon - Reigning 100m world champions Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles cruised through their opening heats at the USA Track and Field trials on Thursday as they build towards the defense of their global titles at September's World Championships.

Both Richardson and Lyles have already booked their tickets to Tokyo due to their status as reigning champions, but are using this week's meeting at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to hone their form.

The charismatic Richardson finished ninth at the Prefontaine Classic at Eugene earlier in July in a modest time of 11.19 sec.

But the 25-year-old Texan indicated she is making progress after finishing second in her heat in a time of 11.07sec, behind Kayla White in 10.89sec.

Richardson's time was the 11th fastest of the opening heats, where Melissa Jefferson-Wooden impressed running 10.86sec into a 1.5m/s headwind.

"Felt amazing to run a qualifying, show fitness, and take the rest of the time to get ready for Tokyo," said Richardson, adding that she is comfortable competing while knowing that her World Championship berth is assured.

"USA is one of the hardest teams to make, so it definitely is a kind of a release of pressure knowing I have a bye," she told AFP. "It feels really good to not have that pressure and still be able to go to Tokyo."

Richardson, meanwhile, is relaxed about the fact she will head to Tokyo with other sprinters likely ahead of her in the betting stakes.

"Right now I'm cruising under the radar, but when it's time to hit – it's gonna be a bang where y'all see my name," she said.