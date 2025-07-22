Tiger Woods watches son Charlie's tough start at US Junior Amateur

Dallas, Texas - Tiger Woods, who has missed the 2025 golf season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, walked around Brook Hollow Golf Club on Monday watching his son Charlie compete at the US Junior Amateur.

Tiger Woods (l.) watched as his son, Charlie, competed in the first round of the US Junior Amateur at Brook Hollow Golf Club on July 21, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. © Collage: Tim Heitman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Woods, a 15-time major champion, underwent surgery in March. There has been no timetable for his return to competition, with Monday's appearance the first hint at his fitness.

Charlie Woods fired an 11-over par 81 in the first round of the US Golf Association event at Dallas, with two birdies, five bogeys, and four double bogeys to share 242nd place.

Tiger Woods withdrew from February's Genesis Invitational, saying he was not ready to compete in the wake of his mother Kultida's death.

The elder Woods, who turns 50 in December, has not competed since missing the cut in last July's British Open at Royal Troon.

Woods, a three-time US Junior Amateur winner from 1991-1993, has won 82 career PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.