Ex-FIFA president endorses stunning message to soccer fans ahead of World Cup: "Avoid the US!"

Zürich, Switzerland - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter on Monday essentially came out in support of soccer fans boycotting World Cup matches in the US this year amid President Donald Trump's assault on immigrant communities.

Blatter gave his backing to anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth, who worked with FIFA on potential reforms when Blatter was boss and said fans should stay away from the US for the tournament.

"I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup," Blatter said on social media.

Pieth cited the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier in January as one reason for supporters not to travel, and Blatter's endorsement came after a second fatal shooting, this time leading to the death of registered nurse Alex Pretti.

The World Cup is due to be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11-July 19 – although e

"What we are seeing domestically – the marginalisation of political opponents, abuses by immigration services, etc. – hardly encourages fans to go there," Pieth said in an interview with Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger last week.

"For fans, just one piece of advice: avoid the United States! You'll get a better view on television anyway."

"Upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don't behave properly with the authorities, they will be immediately sent home. If they're lucky..."

Blatter stepped down as FIFA president in 2015 amid several scandals and was replaced by current boss Gianni Infantino.

He and former UEFA chief Michel Platini were last year acquitted definitively on charges stemming from a delayed payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.5 million) FIFA made to Platini in 2011 for consultancy services.