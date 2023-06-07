Lionel Messi is reportedly heading to Miami as MLS deal rocks soccer world!

Miami, Florida - Is the MLS about to land soccer 's brightest star? According to bombshell reports, it looks like it, as Lionel Messi seems set to join Inter Miami in an unprecedented deal!

The 35-year-old Argentina legend had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, a league which already features arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and now ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, with Messi’s two-year contract at Paris St Germain coming to an end this month.



However, the PA news agency understands a move to the Middle East is now no longer on the cards, placing Inter Miami in pole position for Messi.

The team co-owned by David Beckham is said to have pulled out all the stops to sign the former Barcelona man, tying up with various MLS partners like TV rights holders Apple and Adidas to give him a share of the profits, in a deal unlike any other in MLS history.

There is now reportedly an agreement in place, with only official confirmation from all sides expected to come shortly.

Miami recently sacked Beckham’s former Manchester United and England team-mate Phil Neville as coach and is currently bottom of the 15-team Eastern Conference, but it remains a fiercely ambitious organization.

Messi was reportedly being offered some $430 million per year to move to Saudi Arabia.