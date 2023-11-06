Megan Rapinoe gets shot at fairy-tale ending after OL Reign advance to NWSL championship match

San Diego, California - USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe will have a chance to add to her trophy collection before calling time on her iconic soccer career.

Megan Rapinoe (no. 15) celebrates after the OL Reign's 1-0 win over the San Diego Wave in the NWSL playoff semifinals. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rapinoe's OL Reign reached the National Women's Soccer League championship match with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave on Sunday night.



Veronica Latsko's 47th-minute goal was enough for the Reign in their semi-final clash and means Rapinoe will be back for one more match when her Seattle-based side face Gotham FC for the title in the same Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego next Saturday.

Rapinoe, celebrated for her off-field activism as well as her success on the pitch, announced earlier this year it would be her final season.

She ended her epic US national team career with 63 goals in 203 caps over more than 17 years in September in a farewell match at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Next week, she'll be gunning for a trophy she has never won when the Reign takes on Gotham, who ousted reigning champions Portland with a 1-0 victory after extra time earlier Sunday.