Megan Rapinoe makes triumphant USWNT farewell in win over South Africa

Chicago, Illinois - Megan Rapinoe was a winner in her farewell game for the United States on Sunday, setting up a goal with a corner kick in a 2-0 triumph over South Africa.

United States forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates after her corner kick led to a goal against South Africa scored by defender Emily Sonnett during the second half at Soldier Field. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The iconic 38-year-old striker, celebrated for off-field activism as well as glories on the pitch, ended her epic US soccer career with 63 goals in 203 caps over more than 17 years with a 54th-minute exit at Chicago's Soldier Field.



"It makes me really proud to know we've been as successful on the field as we have, but also that we've helped make the world a little bit better of a place," Rapinoe said after the victory.

Rapinoe sparked the Americans to crowns at the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups and gold at the 2012 London Olympics, but was a champion for social causes as well.

A vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights who has supported an array of US social justice issues, Rapinoe was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's top civilian award, in 2022 by President Joe Biden.

Rapinoe, FIFA's 2019 Women's Player of the Year, also was among the leaders of the US women's successful fight with US Soccer for equal pay and conditions with the men's squad.

"She has affected so many people's lives in a positive way. She has changed this sport forever," US forward Trinity Rodman said of Rapinoe.

"I'm so grateful I'm able to play on the same field with her as well as learn from her so she's a legend."