Spain defeats England to win 2023 World Cup after dramatic final

Sydney, Australia - Spain won the 2023 World Cup with captain Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's big final!

In front of a crowd of nearly 76,000 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Spain was the better side and had more chances, including missing a second-half penalty.



England coach Sarina Wiegman, who has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, and her European champions can have few complaints.



Spain is the fifth team to lift the World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, joining the US, Germany, Norway, and Japan.

In front of Spain's Queen Letizia, defender Carmona scored what turned out to be the winner, rampaging from left-back to thrash the ball in low and hard on 29 minutes.

It was an unlikely triumph for a deeply divided group, less than a year after 15 Spanish players said they no longer wanted to represent their country under controversial coach Jorge Vilda.

Though an uneasy truce was eventually reached, that dynamic was evident throughout the tournament, up to and including the dramatic final. At the final whistle, the coaching and playing staff celebrated in separate huddles.