USWNT announces World Cup roster with star-studded video featuring the Bidens and Taylor Swift

New York, New York - The USWNT 's World Cup roster is out, and the hype is certainly building up for next month's tournament in New Zealand, as an announcement video bursting with star power shows!

The USWNT announced its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster with a video that featured President Joe Biden, Taylor Swift, and more. © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The national team's official Twitter account broke the news with a clip fronted by none other than President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who both "can't wait to watch this team soar at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup!"

A parade of famous athletes, actors, and musicians follow, each introducing one player and sending their support to the USWNT ahead of the hotly-anticipated event.

US Soccer certainly didn't miss a trick in assigning perhaps the roster's biggest star to the most high-profile celebrity in the line-up.

"It is my honor to announce to you number 13, Alex Morgan," Taylor Swift says in the clip, "someone who I consider a friend, someone I'm a massive fan of!"

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, was paired with her namesake, Megan Rapinoe, while Shaquille O'Neal, Tina Fey, and John Cena also made cameos.

Here's how the USWNT will be shaping up for their tilt at a historic fifth title: