USWNT dealt World Cup blow with Mallory Swanson's patella injury

Austin, Texas - US Women's National Team ( USWNT ) striker Mallory Swanson looks set to miss the Women's World Cup after suffering a torn patella tendon in a friendly against Ireland.

USWNT striker Mallory Swanson suffers a torn patella during a friendly against Ireland at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The defending champions intended to include Swanson, previously known as Pugh before marrying Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, prominently in their plans for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which spans July and August.

However, the Chicago Red Stars forward was hurt in Saturday's 2-0 win over Ireland at Q2 Stadium in Austin. She was taken off of the field on a stretcher after suffering the blow shortly before halftime and was taken to the hospital.

Tests have revealed the extent of the injury, with a team statement announcing her squad place would be taken by Alyssa Thompson for Tuesday's game in St. Louis, also against Ireland.

The statement added: "Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee in yesterday's match against Ireland. We're with you all the way, Mal."

Experts point to recovery taking around six months for torn patella tendons, and such an absence would mean 88-cap Swanson is sidelined for the World Cup.

The 24-year-old was making a team-leading sixth start of the year for the USWNT when she suffered the injury blow, seven years after making her international debut against the same opposition.