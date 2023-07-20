Megan Rapinoe has changed role but same goal for fourth and final World Cup

Auckland, New Zealand - Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has embraced a different role for the United States as the decorated veteran bids to bow out from the World Cup with a third title in a row.

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe is captaining her team in her fourth and final Women's World Cup. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old is set to retire from soccer at the end of the season and is the senior member of a US squad packed with young talent in Australia and New Zealand.



The forward scored six goals, earning both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, as the Americans triumphed once more in France four years ago.

Her open-armed goal celebration became a defining image of the tournament.

Rapinoe is just as formidable off the field. She was a key voice in the team's battle with the US federation for equal pay and conditions, and remains an unflinching advocate for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

She is now past her prime on the pitch and won't play every minute at her fourth World Cup, but US coach Vlatko Andonovski said the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner was as important as ever.

"First and foremost, the thing with 'Pinoe' is, when she's on the field, she's a great player," Andonovski said in the build-up to the tournament.

"That's the first reason why she's on this team," he continued. "She's one of the most creative players that I've ever seen."

Rapinoe's experience and leadership will arguably be just as critical off the field for a squad that features 14 World Cup newcomers.

"She will have a role of a player-leader – and leading the leaders as well," Andonovski said.

The United States begin their campaign on Saturday when they face Vietnam in Auckland and are favorites to retain their crown over the next month.