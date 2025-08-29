2025 US Open: Home hopes dashed as Shelton and Tiafoe fall

New York, New York - Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe both crashed out in the third round of the US Open on a bleak day for a host nation without a men's Grand Slam champion in over 20 years.

Ben Shelton was visibly emotional after he was forced to retire due to injury. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Sixth seed Shelton, a 2023 semi-finalist and recent Toronto champion, saw his bid derailed by a shoulder injury that forced him to retire against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Tiafoe, who had reached the semi-finals in New York twice in the past three years, followed Shelton through the exit door shortly after on Friday as he lost in straight sets to German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

Shelton led Mannarino by two sets to one before hurting his shoulder at the start of the fourth set.

He attempted to play through the pain but eventually threw in the towel after the 77th-ranked Mannarino took the match to a deciding set.

"I'm not a guy who would retire if I could continue," said a dejected Shelton, who fought back tears as he walked off the court with a towel draped over his head.

He described the pain level as "really high" and was at a loss to explain its origin. "I can't pinpoint it. Didn't go in with an injury," he said. "It hurts. I was playing really well, I was in form, a lot of confidence."

"Usually, I'll play through anything and just kind of find a way. And whether it's sickness or injury, like, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I never felt anything like this before," he added.

Mannarino acknowledged his good fortune and said Shelton would likely have won the match had injury not struck.

"It's very unfortunate for him and lucky for me," said Mannarino, who had disappeared for a bathroom break at the end of the fourth set when Shelton called it quits.

"I'm 37 years old, it's the first time I'm winning a match from the toilet."